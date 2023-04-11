iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWD opened at $152.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.