James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 306.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 893,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,681,000 after buying an additional 116,538 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,249,000.

TLH stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $128.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

