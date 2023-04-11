Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 11,195 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

