James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $111.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

