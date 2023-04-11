James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,416 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ingles Markets worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 169.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 31.2% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.