Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,102 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.2 %

BBY stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

