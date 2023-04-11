Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 1,354 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 830.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

