SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,313,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SRLN stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

