Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGT opened at $379.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $398.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

