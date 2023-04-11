Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 67,860 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,860 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,732 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 532,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

