Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average is $135.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

