Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,956 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of T-Mobile US worth $306,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,940,140. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

TMUS opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average is $144.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

