Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $156,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 61,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $152.93 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

