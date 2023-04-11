Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARVN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Arvinas by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 68,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Arvinas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,190,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.
Arvinas Stock Down 0.8 %
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
Featured Stories
