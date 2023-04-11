Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $191.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $219.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

