PFG Advisors Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after buying an additional 383,335 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,444,000 after buying an additional 148,594 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa stock opened at $226.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.40. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $425.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

