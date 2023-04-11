International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 350.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

XEL opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

