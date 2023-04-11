M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,760 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

NYSE:PHM opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

