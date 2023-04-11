SuperCom (SPCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th.

SuperCom Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

