SuperCom (SPCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th.
SuperCom Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.
See Also
