Cass Information Systems (CASS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. On average, analysts expect Cass Information Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CASS opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $594.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

