Cass Information Systems (CASS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. On average, analysts expect Cass Information Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cass Information Systems Price Performance
CASS opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $594.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.62.
Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cass Information Systems (CASS)
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.