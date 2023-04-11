Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, analysts expect Unity Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNTY opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $420,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,844.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO George Boyan purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,373.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,027.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $420,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,844.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,907 shares of company stock worth $928,355. Corporate insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 290,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

UNTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

