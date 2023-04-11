Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ LOAN opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
Read More
