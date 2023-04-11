Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.95.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

