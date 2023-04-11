Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Intuit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $444.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $492.37. The firm has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.