Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.