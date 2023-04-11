Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $162,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

NYSE:GPC opened at $164.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.