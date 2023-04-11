Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,147,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,043,000 after buying an additional 816,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $235.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

