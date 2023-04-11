Rocket Pool ETH Price Reaches $2,045.04 on Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $473.80 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,045.04 or 0.06788280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,681 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,046.71432613 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,559,939.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

