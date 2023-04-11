New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,953 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $38,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Hershey by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Hershey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

Hershey stock opened at $258.75 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $261.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.46.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,093 shares of company stock worth $12,127,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

