Fruits (FRTS) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Fruits has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $267,733.80 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Fruits

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

