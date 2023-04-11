New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,853 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,282 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $38,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,975,000 after buying an additional 304,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after buying an additional 289,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.49.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

