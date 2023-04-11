Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.