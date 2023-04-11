TrueFi Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $73.91 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,016,756,772 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,016,693,612.2384524 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07373751 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $7,991,112.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

