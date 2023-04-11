Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,041.50

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,041.50 ($50.05) and last traded at GBX 4,041.50 ($50.05), with a volume of 2536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,965 ($49.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.54) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,614.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,329.49. The company has a market cap of £18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,396.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,033.61%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

