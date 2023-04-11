Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR):

3/31/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

3/29/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2023 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00.

2/14/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.5 %

QSR opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

