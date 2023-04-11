Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR):
- 3/31/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.
- 3/29/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/28/2023 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/13/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/27/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00.
- 2/14/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.5 %
QSR opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
