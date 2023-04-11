MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

