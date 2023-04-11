Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.77.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,756,000 after acquiring an additional 82,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

