LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LYB. UBS Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

LYB opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after buying an additional 851,055 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after buying an additional 762,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after buying an additional 730,986 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

