Barclays Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $20.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

