Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

