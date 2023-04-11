Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.
Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.4 %
FHI stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12.
Insider Activity at Federated Hermes
In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
