Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.4 %

FHI stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.