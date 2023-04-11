Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $113.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,994,000 after buying an additional 205,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.