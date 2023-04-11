EQT (NYSE:EQT) Downgraded by Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE EQT opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.16. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 56,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 11.0% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 19.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,479,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.