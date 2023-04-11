JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $82.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $135,362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after acquiring an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.