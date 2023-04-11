HSBC Lowers Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Kunlun Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KLYCY stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. Kunlun Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.