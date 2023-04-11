HSBC Lowers Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) to Hold

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Kunlun Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of KLYCY stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. Kunlun Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.15.
Kunlun Energy Company Profile
See Also
