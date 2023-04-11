HSBC Lowers Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) to Hold

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Kunlun Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KLYCY stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. Kunlun Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

