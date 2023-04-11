Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Chewy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 320.30 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 692,631 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Chewy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after buying an additional 687,200 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 141.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after buying an additional 658,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

