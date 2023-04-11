Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $168.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.63.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

