Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Antero Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AR stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 3.46.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Further Reading

