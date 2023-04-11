Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $36.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

AXTA opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.