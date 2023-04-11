AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $37.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

AMK stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 937,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

