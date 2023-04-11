AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $37.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
AMK stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.
